Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFNM stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

