OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 140 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in Marriott International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $247.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.77 and a 200-day moving average of $269.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

