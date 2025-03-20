D Jonathan Merriman Purchases 7,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $12,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,679 shares in the company, valued at $348,607.88. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 5,200 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $8,944.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 8,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $16,269.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,860.00.

On Monday, February 24th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 4,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $9,400.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 5,500 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00.

PodcastOne stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PodcastOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fleming James B JR acquired a new position in PodcastOne during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PodcastOne in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

