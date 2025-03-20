Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after acquiring an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

