Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Glenn Pountney bought 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$390.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Glenn Pountney acquired 27,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Glenn Pountney bought 41,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,260.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Pountney acquired 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney bought 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney purchased 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.48.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

