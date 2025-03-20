Insider Buying: Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Insider Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Russell bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($14,012.74).

Thomas Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Thomas Russell bought 154,563 shares of Change Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,346.40 ($5,316.18).

Change Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About Change Financial

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

