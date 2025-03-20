SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases $14,480.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Devine acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 318,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,270.46. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SelectQuote Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.13. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
