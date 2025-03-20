SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases $14,480.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Devine acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 318,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,270.46. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SelectQuote Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.13. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 36.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 115,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SelectQuote

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.