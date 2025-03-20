Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

