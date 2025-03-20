Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crimson Wine Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.