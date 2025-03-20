XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. XPeng updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
XPeng Stock Performance
Shares of XPeng stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.02.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.