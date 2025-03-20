Q1 EPS Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.08) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 901.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,455 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

