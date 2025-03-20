Q2 EPS Estimate for TerraVest Industries Lowered by Analyst

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for TerraVest Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.00.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$140.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$55.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

