What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Delek US Q1 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $37,500,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 47.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 548,777 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

