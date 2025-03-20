Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $119.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.