Industrial Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in producing goods and services for use in manufacturing, construction, and other industrial applications. These stocks tend to be cyclical since their performance is closely tied to economic conditions, and they often involve sectors like heavy machinery, infrastructure, and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $15.49 on Monday, reaching $234.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,059,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,284,828. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average of $320.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,487. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $905.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,526,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,892,920. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.23.

