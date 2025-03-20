Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

Chubb, Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Steel Dynamics are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent shares in companies that are primarily involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These can include firms that manufacture farming equipment, provide agricultural supplies, or offer technologies related to modern farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.89. 1,156,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.97. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,182. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.34. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.16. 1,230,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.61. 464,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.40. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 849,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,133. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93.

