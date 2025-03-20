Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $87,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

