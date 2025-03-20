Generali Investments Management Co LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

