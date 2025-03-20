Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

