Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

