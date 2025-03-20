GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 605 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

