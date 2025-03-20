Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

