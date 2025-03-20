Stokes Family Office LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,473,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $108.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.