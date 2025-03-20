OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

