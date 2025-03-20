6,373 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DaVita by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.55. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

