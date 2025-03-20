Whittier Trust Co. Buys 42,613 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,412 shares of company stock valued at $79,144,334. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.77, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

