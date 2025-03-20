HUB Investment Partners LLC Purchases 102,233 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,233 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26.
About Fidelity Total Bond ETF
The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
