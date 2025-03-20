HUB Investment Partners LLC Purchases 102,233 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,233 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.