HUB Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

