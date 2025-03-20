CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

CareCloud Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

