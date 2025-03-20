First Farmers Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
FFMR opened at $66.90 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.
About First Farmers Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers Financial
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.