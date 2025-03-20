First Farmers Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

FFMR opened at $66.90 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

