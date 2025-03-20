OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,927,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 220,129 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 184,207 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 371,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,680,000.

EWY stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

