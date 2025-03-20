OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

