Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

NYSE VET opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.