Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Katie Peng Sells 1,006 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $16,680,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.