Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Insider Sells C$42,780.00 in Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNPGet Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total value of C$42,780.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$30,384.00.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

PNP stock opened at C$14.61 on Thursday. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.44.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

