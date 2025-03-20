Analysts Set Expectations for TSQ Q1 Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQFree Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,342.45. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,681.90. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $186,882. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

