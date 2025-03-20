Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 274,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,741,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

