National Bank Financial Forecasts ADENTRA Q1 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ADENTRA in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADENTRA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.
