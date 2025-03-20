National Bank Financial Forecasts ADENTRA Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ADENTRA in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADENTRA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Price Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for ADENTRA (TSE:ADE)

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.