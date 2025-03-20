National Bank Financial Forecasts ADENTRA Q1 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ADENTRA in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADENTRA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.