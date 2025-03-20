Q1 EPS Estimate for OnKure Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for OnKure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.20) EPS.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKUR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

OKUR stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.51).

Institutional Trading of OnKure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,088,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.