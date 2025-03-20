Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of MMSI Q1 Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of MMSI opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This trade represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

