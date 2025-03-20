OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average of $244.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

