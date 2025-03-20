Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires Shares of 13,632 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $102,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

