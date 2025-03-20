HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

