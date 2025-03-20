HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.8 %

TXRH stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.20. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

