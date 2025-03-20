HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 304,557 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of RYLD opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72.
