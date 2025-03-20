Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.15.

LUN opened at C$13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

