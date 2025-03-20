HUB Investment Partners LLC Purchases 22,257 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

