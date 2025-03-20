ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,533,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,463,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.