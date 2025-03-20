Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $41,701,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $461.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In related news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

