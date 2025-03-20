Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.