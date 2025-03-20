Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,700,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,591.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,797.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,690.53.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

